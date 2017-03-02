NEWS

Carjacking suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Pomona

A carjacking suspect was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Pomona early Thursday morning. (KABC)

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A carjacking suspect was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Pomona early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near Rio Rancho Road and Rancho Valley Auto Center Drive. Officers were investigating a carjacking that involved an armed suspect.

While officers were interviewing victims, a search was also being conducted and the suspect was found. At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was shot.

Authorities said the suspect was hospitalized in stable condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call the department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
