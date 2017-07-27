A standoff at a home in Grand Terrace ended Thursday evening when SWAT deputies shot an armed man in a shootout, authorities said.The barricade situation began about 4:40 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a house in the 12800 block of Mirado Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the SWAT team contacted the suspect and a shootout occurred, authorities said.No deputies were reported injured. The suspect's condition was not immediately known.