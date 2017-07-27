NEWS

Suspect shot in shootout with SWAT team after standoff at Grand Terrace home

EMBED </>More Videos

A standoff at a home in Grand Terrace ended Thursday, July 27, 2017, when SWAT deputies shot an armed man in a shootout, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
GRAND TERRACE, Calif. (KABC) --
A standoff at a home in Grand Terrace ended Thursday evening when SWAT deputies shot an armed man in a shootout, authorities said.

The barricade situation began about 4:40 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a house in the 12800 block of Mirado Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the SWAT team contacted the suspect and a shootout occurred, authorities said.

No deputies were reported injured. The suspect's condition was not immediately known.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsstandoffbarricadebarricaded mansan bernardino county sheriff's departmentswatshootingGrand TerraceSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate GOP debates 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Chase ends in crash, brush fire after Riverside robbery
Unit cohesion and how it's been used to justify discrimination in the military
New allegations surface in South Pasadena murder trial
More News
Top Stories
New allegations surface in South Pasadena murder trial
Human trafficking, sex ring busted; 13 victims rescued
Suspect found dead after Hollywood motel barricade
Chase ends in crash, brush fire after Riverside robbery
June Foray, voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, dead at 99
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
Lush, untouched Sierra land opening to public
Soldier surprises cousin during Long Beach elementary graduation
Show More
Los Angeles DOT giving scofflaws the boot
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Corporate manslaughter possible in UK high-rise fire
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Larry David discovers he's related to Bernie Sanders
More News
Top Video
Chase ends in crash, brush fire after Riverside robbery
New allegations surface in South Pasadena murder trial
Human trafficking, sex ring busted; 13 victims rescued
Los Angeles DOT giving scofflaws the boot
More Video