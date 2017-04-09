NEWS

Suspect shot, killed in Santa Paula officer-involved shooting

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Santa Paula Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident began when officers responded to a call of a suspicious substance and odor near the corner of Palm Avenue and Ventura Street shortly before 6:30 a.m., police said. When officers approached a suspect near the suspicious activity, an argument ensued and ended with an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was struck and critically wounded, authorities said. He later died from his injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The area where the shooting occurred was shut down until further notice as an investigation into the incident continued.
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingshootingpolice shootinggun violenceSanta PaulaVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man denied $100K jackpot because friend pushed the button
Armed suspect in custody after hourslong barricade in Covina
Egypt declares state of emergency; ISIS attacks killed scores of Palm Sunday churchgoers
Despite Trump campaign promise, Tillerson didn't discuss paying for border wall with Mexico
More News
Top Stories
Armed suspect in custody after hourslong barricade in Covina
Man denied $100K jackpot because friend pushed the button
Baby loves to stretch his arms after being swaddled
Delta passengers at LAX frustrated over 4th day of cancellations
3 women in custody after brief Moorpark chase ends in crash
1 person killed on 405 Freeway crash in Long Beach
5 children hurt as bounce house goes airborne in SC
Show More
Woman stabbed to death by girlfriend in Santa Clarita, detectives say
Victorville man arrested for murder of mother
Teen dies trying skateboard stunt in Palos Verdes Estates
Thousand Oaks teen, his family die in Oregon plane crash
US vows to keep pressure on Syria after missile strikes
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos