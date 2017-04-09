Suspect shot, killed in Santa Paula officer-involved shooting

A suspect was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Santa Paula Sunday morning, according to police.The incident began when officers responded to a call of a suspicious substance and odor near the corner of Palm Avenue and Ventura Street shortly before 6:30 a.m., police said. When officers approached a suspect near the suspicious activity, an argument ensued and ended with an officer-involved shooting.The suspect was struck and critically wounded, authorities said. He later died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the shooting.The area where the shooting occurred was shut down until further notice as an investigation into the incident continued.