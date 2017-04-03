NEWS

Suspect shot, wounded after raising knife at El Monte police

An armed suspect demanding coffee and donuts at an El Monte business was hospitalized Monday after being shot by police. (KABC)

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
An armed suspect demanding coffee and donuts at an El Monte business was shot and wounded by police after raising his knife at officers.

The officer-involved shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of Garvey Avenue, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau.

Investigators at the scene said it started when the unidentified suspect tapped at the 24-hour Yum Yum Donuts window with a knife, demanding coffee and pastries. The suspect eventually walked off and police were called to the scene.

When El Monte police officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect threw coffee at them. An officer then attempted to use a Taser and when a second attempt failed by another officer, the suspect raised his knife and threw it at them, according to Lt. Joe Mendoza of the LASD. Officers then opened fire.

The suspect was shot once in the lower torso. He was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, Mendoza said.

No officers were injured during the incident.
