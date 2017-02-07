NEWS

Suspect caught on video slashing dozens of tires in Van Nuys

A suspect was caught on surveillance video creeping through a Van Nuys neighborhood, slashing dozens of people's tires. (KABC)

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was caught on surveillance video creeping through a Van Nuys neighborhood, slashing dozens of people's tires.

In the video, the suspect slowly walked down Woodman Avenue, deliberately slashing a tire with a sharp object. He then gets up, moves to another vehicle and slashes another tire.

The suspect continued his slashing spree, destroying tires on more than 20 vehicles.

When Lily Shylakaman tried to go to school, she said she noticed her tires were slashed. So she asked her father for a ride and that's when he found out his had been punctured as well.

"We noticed our neighbors were coming out, too. Then we noticed that it was the whole block," she said.

Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez said the suspect is likely a man in his early 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds.

It is unclear what motived the suspect.

"It's unclear, obviously. But I'm sure someone will recognize him in the video," he said.

Because there were so many crimes and so many victims, it could be elevated from a misdemeanor to a felony for the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes him or has more information is urged to call the LAPD.
