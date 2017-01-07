NEWS

Suspect sought for groping, trying to rob woman in Pasadena

The intersection of Holly Street and Raymond Avenue in Pasadena is shown. A man groped and attempted to rob a woman here on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of groping and attempting to rob a woman waiting for a cab in Pasadena.

The incident happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. near Holly Street and Raymond Avenue. The victim, an Altadena woman in her 40s, told authorities she was waiting for a taxi when a man approached her, groping her and demanding her wallet.

Authorities said she hit the man with her purse, which caused him to flee the scene on foot. He was described as a man in his 20s, about 5 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a red hat, white T-shirt, black jacket and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
