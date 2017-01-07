Suspect sought for groping, trying to rob woman in Pasadena

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of groping and attempting to rob a woman waiting for a cab in Pasadena.The incident happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. near Holly Street and Raymond Avenue. The victim, an Altadena woman in her 40s, told authorities she was waiting for a taxi when a man approached her, groping her and demanding her wallet.Authorities said she hit the man with her purse, which caused him to flee the scene on foot. He was described as a man in his 20s, about 5 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a red hat, white T-shirt, black jacket and dark-colored jeans.Anyone with more information was asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241.