Authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a man in Reseda Wednesday night.Officers responded to calls of a traffic crash on Gault Street and Crebs Avenue around 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found an overturned car and the driver lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.Police discovered the car had been forced off the road, which caused the driver to crash into parked cars and then it overturned. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives arrived on the scene and found out the suspect was driving a black SUV and rammed the victim's car from behind. It caused the victim to crash into parked cars and then flip over, leaving the victim trapped in the car.Authorities said that's when the suspect exited the SUV, shot the victim and then fled in the SUV.A citizen came upon the crash and helped the victim out of the car. The Good Samaritan then called 911 for help.The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. It was unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to contact Detective Doerbecker at (818) 374-1943. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.