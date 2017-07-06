NEWS

Santa Ana hit-and-run: Suspect surrenders to police hours after fatal collision

A hit-and-run suspect turned himself in to Santa Ana police on Thursday, the day after a man was struck and killed by an SUV at an intersection, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A hit-and-run suspect turned himself in to Santa Ana police on Thursday, the day after a man was struck and killed by an SUV at an intersection, authorities said.

Roberto Mateo Garcia, 54, was taken into custody after he surrendered at the Santa Ana Police Department, officials said. He had been sought since the fatal collision occurred about 11:18 p.m. Wednesday at Warner Avenue and Lowell Street.

According to investigators, Garcia is suspected of driving a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport, license No. 5WHF583, when it hit the unidentified pedestrian.

"Garcia immediately fled the scene in the involved vehicle," police said in a statement.

The victim had already succumbed to his injuries when officers found him lying in the street, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police Cpl. M. Wharton at (714) 245-8209 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
