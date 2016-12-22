NEWS

Man suspected of killing man, mother of his child in front of kid may be in LA, police say
EMBED </>More News Videos

A suspect accused of killing the mother of his son and her boyfriend in front of the little boy in the Central Valley may be in Los Angeles, authorities said. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect accused of killing the mother of his son and her boyfriend in front of the little boy in the Central Valley may be in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police Chief Russel Stivers, of the small city of Avenal, said on Wednesday that he believes that the suspect, identified as Francisco Contreras, is on the loose.

On Nov. 14, Avenal police found a man unresponsive on the front porch of a home.

"When the officers began checking for signs of life, one officer heard a children's voice state, 'He's dead because he's been shot,'" Stivers said.

The suspect also shot and killed the child's mother, who was found inside the home. Authorities said the 7-year-old boy not only witnessed the murder, but tried to prevent it.

"The child, in an effort to save his mother, grabbed the arm of the suspect, Francisco Contreras, who is his biological father. (The child) tried to prevent his mother from being shot. The suspect pushed his son to the side and proceeded to shoot his mother in the head," Stivers said.

Contreras, who also goes by Frank, was recently seen in Sun Valley, where he has family. But police said that family is cooperating with authorities.

The police are urging residents to be on the lookout as Contreras has a history of domestic violence and now has a warrant out for his arrest in the two homicides. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

"We have a small community and it rocked our community...and so we're just trying to do everything we can to bring the suspect into custody," Stivers said.

The child has been placed in foster care, and authorities said he is doing well. They said they do not want him to spend Christmas with his mother's killer still on the run.

Anyone who sees Contreras is urged to stay away from him and call 911.
Related Topics:
newsdouble murdermother attackedchildrenman killedwoman killedshootingSun ValleyCentral CaliforniaLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
DA: Suspect used hammer to kill San Pedro reality contestant
Trump: US 'Must Greatly Strengthen' Nuclear Capabilities
Hillary Clinton Officially Wins Popular Vote by Nearly 2.9 Million
Death Toll Rises to 35 From Explosion at Mexican Fireworks Market
Trump Announces Press Secretary, Communications Director
More News
Top Stories
Scattered rainfall continues in SoCal as storm moves on
Man shot by deputies in Coalinga ID'd as Inland Empire double-murder suspect
Owner sought for puppy injured in Pasadena hit-and-run
Semi-truck crash halts Metro line, causes traffic delays in Pasadena
Pets of the Week: Cocker spaniel brothers Sam and Dean
Berlin truck attack: 2 Americans among the injured
'I want a Hippopotamus for Christmas' song stands test of time
Show More
Obama dumps entry-exit registry for some immigrant men
Truck crashes into Thousand Oaks home, killing man
YouTube prankster removed from Delta flight
LAX travelers frustrated due to major delays on busy travel day
Many moved by nativity created by struggling artist in Ventura
More News
Top Video
Truck crashes into Thousand Oaks home, killing man
Semi-truck crash halts Metro line, causes traffic delays in Pasadena
LAX travelers frustrated due to major delays on busy travel day
'I want a Hippopotamus for Christmas' song stands test of time
More Video