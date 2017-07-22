A suspect who police said as armed with a knife was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in the Westlake District early Saturday.Authorities said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Union Avenue. Los Angeles Unified School District had two officers in the area and they came in contact with a man armed with a knife.The officers fired nonlethal bean bag rounds to stop the suspect, but he ran away. After a short foot chase, the officers and suspect ended up back in the same area.Los Angeles police Lt. Chris Ramirez said officers filed a second round of bean bags, but eventually the encounter led to an officer-involved shooting.The suspect was struck, taken into custody and then transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, Ramirez said. The suspect's condition was unknown.The incident happened near a middle school, but authorities said the shooting did not occur anywhere on campus.The shooting is being investigated by the LAPD and school police.