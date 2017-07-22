NEWS

Suspect armed with knife wounded in Westlake District officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect who police said as armed with a knife was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in the Westlake District early Saturday. (KABC)

By
WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect who police said as armed with a knife was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in the Westlake District early Saturday.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Union Avenue. Los Angeles Unified School District had two officers in the area and they came in contact with a man armed with a knife.

The officers fired nonlethal bean bag rounds to stop the suspect, but he ran away. After a short foot chase, the officers and suspect ended up back in the same area.

Los Angeles police Lt. Chris Ramirez said officers filed a second round of bean bags, but eventually the encounter led to an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was struck, taken into custody and then transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, Ramirez said. The suspect's condition was unknown.

The incident happened near a middle school, but authorities said the shooting did not occur anywhere on campus.

The shooting is being investigated by the LAPD and school police.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingman shotlapdlausdWestlakeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New White House communications director 'deleting old tweets'
120-acre brush fire burns in Running Springs area
Wildfire burns in Highland hillsides not far from homes
'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' actor John Heard dead at 71
More News
Top Stories
120-acre brush fire burns in Running Springs area
Wildfire burns in Highland hillsides not far from homes
Grandmother allegedly abducts granddaughter, 5, in Victorville
2 women killed, 1 man critically injured in Irvine crash
John Heard, actor known for role in 'Home Alone,' dies at 71
Man arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Beverly Hills
Prosecutor: Infant whose remains found was born alive
Dozens hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show
Show More
'Angel shot' may help protect women at SoCal bars
Suspect in fatal Lancaster hit-and-run crash turns himself in
Rehab center helps paralyzed 6-year-old be a kid again
Local Youth of the Year return from unforgettable China trip
VIDEO: Customer takes on armed robber at CA Starbucks
More News
Top Video
Edward James Olmos to be honored at Platino Awards
John Heard, actor known for role in 'Home Alone,' dies at 71
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood perform at The Forum
Neighborhood determined to solve 2-year-old murder
More Video