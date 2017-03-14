NEWS

Suspect wounded in Whittier deputy-involved shooting

A male suspect was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday in Whittier, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A male suspect was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday in Whittier, officials said.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies assigned to the gang unit confronted a male suspect in the 13700 block of East Mulberry Drive in Whittier around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

The suspect was wounded by gunfire in the confrontation, but no deputies were injured. The suspect was airlifted to County/USC Medical Center.

As deputies investigated the incident, a handgun was seen on the ground, though it was not immediately known if the weapon belonged to the suspect or deputy.
