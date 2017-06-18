Two suspects were hospitalized and a suspected "honey oil" marijuana extraction laboratory was discovered after a fire early Sunday morning at a motel in South El Monte, authorities said.Sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded about 12:37 a.m. to a Motel 6 in the 1200 block of Durfee Avenue, where several rooms were ablaze, according to a news release.After L.A. County Fire Department personnel made quick work of the fire, Arson Explosives Detail detectives recovered evidence and identified the possible marijuana lab."Police-related equipment" was also found at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The two detained suspects sustained burn injuries and were transported to a hospital. A dog, also burned in the incident, was taken to a veterinarian hospital.Investigators said a third, possibly injured suspect may have fled the location before authorities arrived.The damage to the motel was estimated at $80,000.Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, or LA IMPACT, at (323) 869-6874.