Suspected 'honey oil' lab found after fire at motel in South El Monte; 2 detained

A burned-out motel room is seen after a fire in South El Monte on June 18, 2017. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two suspects were hospitalized and a suspected "honey oil" marijuana extraction laboratory was discovered after a fire early Sunday morning at a motel in South El Monte, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded about 12:37 a.m. to a Motel 6 in the 1200 block of Durfee Avenue, where several rooms were ablaze, according to a news release.

After L.A. County Fire Department personnel made quick work of the fire, Arson Explosives Detail detectives recovered evidence and identified the possible marijuana lab.

"Police-related equipment" was also found at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The two detained suspects sustained burn injuries and were transported to a hospital. A dog, also burned in the incident, was taken to a veterinarian hospital.

Investigators said a third, possibly injured suspect may have fled the location before authorities arrived.

The damage to the motel was estimated at $80,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, or LA IMPACT, at (323) 869-6874.
