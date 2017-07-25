NEWS

Suspected street race causes 6-car crash in Woodland Hills

A suspected street race caused a six-car crash along Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills Tuesday afternoon. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspected street race caused a six-car crash along Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Ventura Boulevard and Premiere Hills Drive.

A witness said they saw two cars involved in a street race speed by on the road right before crashing into multiple other vehicles.

Eyewitness News reporter Chelsea Edwards and her photographer heard the crash in the distance while they were a block away from the scene. They saw two black cars traveling at least 80 mph on the road.

Another witness said he was making a left turn on the street and was barely missed by one of the cars flying past him. He said he believed the drivers were going about 100 mph, but the police would determine the exact speed.

No one was killed in the crash, but some people suffered injuries. It was unclear to what extent people were injured, but paramedics and firefighters were at the scene to assess people.

At least two lanes on Ventura Boulevard were closed off on both side of the road to investigate the multiple crash sites.

No further information was immediately available.
