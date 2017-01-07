BAKER, Calif. (KABC) --The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saturday that two armed suspects related to Friday's closure on the 15 Freeway in Baker are in custody.
The freeway was shut down for nearly 10 hours as police searched for a suspect who led them on a dangerous chase.
It all began when the California Highway Patrol tried to pull over a speeding car and that's when the driver led police on a pursuit.
As he tried to get away, the suspect opened fire on officers, police said.
Eventually, the suspect crashed his car into a center median and took off running into the desert.
The CHP shut down the interstate in both directions during the search, causing a major traffic backup between Baker and the Nevada state line.
The identity of the suspects and details regarding their arrest were not immediately released.