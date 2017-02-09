NEWS

Suspects ram reportedly stolen car into Anaheim police vehicle; 1 suspect at large

Police officers are seen near a riverbed in Anaheim amid a search for a possibly armed suspect.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A search was underway for a possibly armed man involved in ramming an allegedly stolen vehicle into an Anaheim police car on Thursday.

According to Anaheim police, a male driver and several female passengers were in a reportedly stolen car.

Investigators said the driver rammed the car into a patrol cruiser, then the occupants of the stolen vehicle ran down into the nearby riverbed.

Three women and one man from the reportedly stolen car were detained. One man, who was believed to be armed with a handgun, remained at large.

Authorities believe the suspect was contained in the Santa Ana riverbed between the 91 Freeway and La Palma Avenue, east of Imperial Highway.

Police warned the public to stay away from the area as officers conducted their search.
