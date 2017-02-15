Suspects sought in thefts of $500K in merchandise from Irvine businesses

Irvine police are looking for a trio of hooded burglars who were caught on surveillance camera breaking into two different businesses, making off with $500,000 in merchandise.They hit one business early Sunday morning, climbing over a cage to take merchandise that included laptops and virtual-reality equipment. The day before they hit a high-end sunglasses company, using a stolen white van to break open a garage door.The van used in both burglaries is stolen. Police are looking for a van with CA license plate 46712 W1.For more details on the burglaries and the suspects, watch the video above.