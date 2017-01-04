NEWS

Suspects steal 25 iPhones from Manhattan Beach Verizon store; 2 arrested

Authorities combed a Verizon Wireless store for evidence after suspects stole iPhones and cash at the Manhattan Beach location on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016. (KABC)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Two of three suspects were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery at a Verizon Wireless store in Manhattan Beach Tuesday night.

Authorities said the incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Artesia Boulevard. Two armed suspects entered the Verizon store, stealing about 25 iPhones and an undisclosed amount of cash. The pair then fled in a getaway vehicle.

A short chase ensued, and two of the three suspects were taken into custody, authorities said. One suspect remained outstanding.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Detective Rosenberger at (310) 802-5127.
