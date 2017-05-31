NEWS

'Suspicious' fire melts Rialto playground

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a brand new playground in Rialto. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a brand new playground in Rialto.

The fire was reported Tuesday next to Casey Elementary School in the 200 block of North Eucalyptus Avenue.

Slides, pathways and stairs had extensive damage, with some playground equipment melted from the heat of the fire.

Rialto fire officials said a significant portion of the playground pad, made of recycled rubber, appeared to have fueled the fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze before it reached any classrooms.

School was not in session at the time and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the blaze was suspicious in nature. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call the rialto fire department at 909-820-2512.
Related Topics:
newsfireplaygroundarson investigationRialtoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump likely to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
At least 90 killed, Americans among wounded after bomb rips through Kabul
Hillary Clinton's loss was 'unexpected blessing' for the family, says daughter
What to know about the Paris Agreement, possible US withdrawal
2 wounded in officer-involved shooting at Hesperia Walmart
More News
Top Stories
LeBron James' Brentwood home vandalized with racial slur
2 wounded in officer-involved shooting at Hesperia Walmart
Tarzana water main break causes sinkhole
13-year-old girl reported missing in Boyle Heights
Suspect in custody after man shot outside IE Target
This girl is challenging stereotypes about cerebral palsy
NASA announces first mission to fly right into sun
Show More
Trump expected to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for separation
LA County OKs $3.3M in 2015 deputy-involved shooting suit
80 killed, as many as 350 wounded in Kabul bombing
Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy
More News
Top Video
Tarzana water main break causes sinkhole
Suspect in custody after man shot outside IE Target
13-year-old girl reported missing in Boyle Heights
80 killed, as many as 350 wounded in Kabul bombing
More Video