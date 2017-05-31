'Suspicious' fire melts Rialto playground

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a brand new playground in Rialto.The fire was reported Tuesday next to Casey Elementary School in the 200 block of North Eucalyptus Avenue.Slides, pathways and stairs had extensive damage, with some playground equipment melted from the heat of the fire.Rialto fire officials said a significant portion of the playground pad, made of recycled rubber, appeared to have fueled the fire.Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze before it reached any classrooms.School was not in session at the time and no injuries were reported.Fire officials said the blaze was suspicious in nature. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call the rialto fire department at 909-820-2512.