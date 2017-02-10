An all-clear was given after a suspicious package spotted on the tracks at a subway station in the heart of Hollywood shut down Metro Red Line subway service and several major streets Friday afternoon.At about 4:30 p.m., a black backpack was reported leaning on the third rail of the tracks at the Hollywood/ Highland station, directly underneath the busy Hollywood landmark.Universal/Studio City and Hollywood/Western stations also temporarily halted service, according to Metro officials. Bus shuttles were available at Sunset Boulevard, between Highland and La Brea avenues, to accommodate travelers during the investigation.Los Angeles County sheriff's bomb squad crews cleared the platform and stopped traffic in both directions of Hollywood Boulevard. Southbound Highland Avenue was also closed at Franklin Avenue. Traffic was being diverted westbound on Highland.The TCL Chinese and El Capitan theatres were evacuated while MTA technicians went into the subway tunnel with sheriff's deputies and bomb squad crews.By 6:45 p.m., the responding bomb squad gave the all-clear. Officials were working to clean up the scene and resume traffic.