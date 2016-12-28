Loma Linda - Barton between California and San Timoteo closed due to police activity. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/KCCamdvKKw — Doug Wolfe (@SBCSDdwolfe) December 28, 2016

A SWAT team was engaged in an hourslong standoff Wednesday morning with an armed man at a home in Loma Linda, authorities said.The incident began about 8:22 a.m. when deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 26600 block of Romero Street, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller told reporters near the scene.Deputies from the agency's Aviation Division subsequently confirmed the suspect, a parolee at large, had a long gun, Miller said.It was unclear if anyone other than the suspect was inside the house, the spokeswoman said.The man did not respond to the SWAT team's repeated PA-system announcements instructing him to exit the residence, authorities said, and the standoff was ongoing shortly before noon.Neighbors were evacuated from their homes and were being temporarily housed at the nearby Barton Village Community Center, according to the sheriff's department.