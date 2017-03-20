NEWS

Australian teen attacked after dare to jump into crocodile-infested waters

The British tourist who dared a teenager to leap into crocodile infested waters has recalled the sickening moment he was attacked. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

QUEENSLAND, Australia --
A British tourist who dared a teenager to leap into crocodile infested waters recalled the sickening moment the kid was attacked.

After a few drinks on the town, Lee de Paauw came good on his claim that he would jump into the Johnstone River at Innisfail in Far North Queensland. Then he found himself in a frenzied fight for his life with what was thought to be a large crocodile.

Staying at the same hostel as de Paauw, UK backpacker Sophie Paterson said there was "blood everywhere" as they watched the teenager furiously try to free his arm from the clutches of the saltwater predator.

"He was talking about the local creek saying 'I can swim out' and so we said, 'go on then', but we didn't think he would do it," Paterson told News Corp. "It all happened very fast, pretty much as soon as he jumped in, there was splashing and screaming. There was blood everywhere and he just wouldn't stop screaming."

As the teen pulled himself to safety, 24-year-old Paterson yelled at her friends to call an ambulance.

"I thought he had lost his arm because of how bad it looked," she said. "I know he's a local and probably knew the area better, but I can't help but feel for him."

De Paauw was in stable condition, recovering in a hospital.

Queensland paramedic Neil Noble said it was fortunate de Paauw was able to escape the reptile's grip before he drowned in a death roll.

"Reports from the scene are he was dared to jump into the water, which he did and unfortunately that area is well known for its crocodile population," Noble said.
