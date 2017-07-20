Teen couple found unharmed after going missing in Boyle Heights

A frantic search for a missing teenage couple ended early Thursday morning when the pair from Boyle Heights was found unharmed in South Los Angeles, authorities said.The teens, who had threatened to commit suicide before disappearing from their homes, were located about 1:30 a.m. at a Taco Bell at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Earlier, Darlene Mazariegos had pleaded for her 15-year-old daughter, Jaylin Mazariegos, to come home. Jaylin's 14-year-old boyfriend, Adrian Gonzalez, had also gone missing."We don't want nothing to happen to you. Everybody's worried and I'm going to fight for you and I'm never going to give up," Mazariegos said. "I want you to come home in one piece."Both teens had posted on social media they may commit suicide. Family members said both have a history of self-harm."They both have that same type of mentality, so I know they're both very high-risk because if one does, the other will do as well since they have so much love that they say (they have) for each other," Darlene said.The couple had not been seen since 6 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, when they slipped out of their Boyle Heights homes. Their parents were unaware they had left and noticed both were missing, along with some clothing and their bicycles.The LAPD assisted the family in searching for the pair. Officers asked for the public's help in locating them."We do know that they are on bikes, so they do have a mode of transportation, which is concerning too because that would allow them to leave the area. They could be anywhere, so I'm hoping that they are staying local because this is where they know, this is where they live, their friends are," said police Capt. Ruby Flores.On Thursday morning, an LAPD spokesperson said the teenagers seemed to be in OK condition when found and were transported to the Hollenbeck station for evaluation.