Teen fatally shot in front of girlfriend in Highland Park

A teenager was fatally shot in front of his girlfriend while sitting at a picnic table at a park in Highland Park, and the search is on for the gunman. (KABC)

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A teenager was fatally shot in front of his girlfriend at a park in Highland Park, and the search is on for the gunman.

Los Angeles police said the teen was sitting at a picnic table shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when two suspects, who were running through San Pasqual Park, approached him and gunned him down.

Investigators said the gunman said something to the victim before opening fire at least three shots.

Authorities believe the victim may have had gang affiliations. His identity and age were not immediately released, though officials believe he was in his late-teens.

The teen's girlfriend, who was not injured, called police after witnessing the shooting.

"The victim's girlfriend was with him and there were some other people in the park. Some are cooperating, some aren't," said LAPD Sgt. Douglas Bowler.

Authorities said the two male suspects, who were both wearing bandanas, fled on foot.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact LAPD.
