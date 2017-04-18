NEWS

17-year-old girl killed in Moreno Valley triple shooting identified

A makeshift memorial is shown at the site where 17-year-old Sofia Ceja was killed in a triple shooting in Moreno Valley. (KABC)

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A 17-year-old girl killed in a triple shooting in Moreno Valley was identified Tuesday.

The teen was identified as Sofia Ceja, of Moreno Valley, by the coroner's office. Ceja was one of three people shot Friday night in the area of Courage Street and Allies Place.

Authorities said they responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. When they arrived, the suspect's car fled the scene, caused a car crash and then fled from that crash.

Ceja, a 26-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were all transported to a hospital. Ceja succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while the other two were in unknown conditions.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. The investigation was ongoing.
