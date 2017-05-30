NEWS

Teen linked to Colorado murder arrested in Torrance home invasion

A teenager linked to a deadly home invasion in Denver, Colorado, was arrested in Torrance following a similar crime, police said Tuesday. (KABC)

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
A teenager linked to a deadly home invasion in Denver, Colorado, was arrested in Torrance following a similar crime, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity about 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Sara Court Monday after a neighbor saw a suspicious car parked out front.

The resident saw one suspect walk to the front of the home and then return to the vehicle before walking back to the house with a second suspect.

Upon arrival, Torrance police heard a woman screaming inside the home as two suspects ran out from the residence. Police determined an elderly woman was assaulted during a violent home invasion robbery involving the two suspects, one of which is a 17-year-old with an outstanding murder warrant in Denver.

The elderly victim was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

An 18-year-old suspect, also from Colorado, was immediately apprehended at the home. A perimeter was then set up for about an hour and a half with K-9 officers before the 17-year-old suspect, was found in the garage attic.

Both suspects were taken into custody and are being held on multiple charges, including robbery, elder abuse and robbery.

Police said the 17-year-old, Dmarco Jaquise Blake, was being sought in Denver for a deadly home invasion that left a 27-year-old man dead just a few weeks ago. Denver police said the victim, Timothy Anderson, was shot multiple times.

A 15-year-old girl, who police believe committed the deadly home invasion with the teenage boy, turned herself into Denver police.

In a morning press conference from Denver police, officials announced Blake is expected to be charged as an adult for the home invasion murder.
