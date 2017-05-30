A teenager linked to a deadly home invasion in Denver, Colorado, was arrested in Torrance following a similar crime, police said Tuesday.Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity about 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Sara Court Monday after a neighbor saw a suspicious car parked out front.The resident saw one suspect walk to the front of the home and then return to the vehicle before walking back to the house with a second suspect.Upon arrival, Torrance police heard a woman screaming inside the home as two suspects ran out from the residence. Police determined an elderly woman was assaulted during a violent home invasion robbery involving the two suspects, one of which is a 17-year-old with an outstanding murder warrant in Denver.The elderly victim was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.An 18-year-old suspect, also from Colorado, was immediately apprehended at the home. A perimeter was then set up for about an hour and a half with K-9 officers before the 17-year-old suspect, was found in the garage attic.Both suspects were taken into custody and are being held on multiple charges, including robbery, elder abuse and robbery.Police said the 17-year-old, Dmarco Jaquise Blake, was being sought in Denver for a deadly home invasion that left a 27-year-old man dead just a few weeks ago. Denver police said the victim, Timothy Anderson, was shot multiple times.A 15-year-old girl, who police believe committed the deadly home invasion with the teenage boy, turned herself into Denver police.In a morning press conference from Denver police, officials announced Blake is expected to be charged as an adult for the home invasion murder.