NEWS

15-year-old boy shot in the head, wounded in Boyle Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and wounded early Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Boyle Heights, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and wounded early Thursday morning in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

Little information was initially available about the shooting, which took place in the area of Michigan and Pennsylvania avenues.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to a report of shots heard near the intersection, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They were flagged down by a citizen at the scene who directed them to a nearby RV.


There the officers discovered the teenage victim, who was then transported to L.A. County-USC Medical Center and underwent surgery.

His condition was not immediately known.

Investigators at the scene said a bullet hole was found in the recreational vehicle.
Related Topics:
newsteenteenagerlapdlos angeles police departmentshootingBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump calls for DOJ investigation into alleged Manchester intel leak
Manchester mayor 'felt sick' about media leaks
In deadly Everest climbing season, crowds add to high risks
Small offshore earthquake shakes Malibu area
Arrest warrant issued for yoga guru
More News
Top Stories
Gunman killed, deputy wounded in shootout in Compton
Small offshore earthquake shakes Malibu area
Trump handshake showdown: France's Macron just won't let go
Newport Beach neighborhood flooded after seawall destroyed
GOP House candidate cited for alleged body-slam assault on reporter
Angry man rampages in OC store, assaults clerk
Queen visits Manchester bombing victims
Show More
'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland opens up about her health, weight
'Star Wars' premiered on this day 40 years ago
GOP health care bill to leave 23M more uninsured, estimate finds
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Arrest warrant issued for Bikram Choudhury over unpaid judgment
More News
Top Video
Gunman killed, deputy wounded in shootout in Compton
Small offshore earthquake shakes Malibu area
Newport Beach neighborhood flooded after seawall destroyed
GOP House candidate cited for alleged body-slam assault on reporter
More Video