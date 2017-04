A 15-year-old was injured by gunfire in a shooting that took place near the LAPD's 77th Division station in South Los Angeles.The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. near the station, located at 7600 S. Broadway.There was one male teen victim at the scene, described as conscious and breathing but suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition.Three male suspects who appeared to be teenagers were seen running from the scene.Police are investigating.