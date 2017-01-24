Teen who sparked San Marino lockdown found with gun at mall, police say

Authorities said a missing teen who sparked a lockdown at San Marino public schools was found with a gun at a popular shopping center in Arcadia on Tuesday.Police said 15-year-old Aldric Partovi was reported missing by his parents at about 10:30 a.m. Officials stated they believe the teen ran away and may have taken two firearms from his father's home.San Marino Unified School District officials decided to place schools on lockdown as a precaution.Police announced the teen was found around 2 p.m. at Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia.The juvenile, who was found to be in possession of a firearm, was detained, according to authorities.The lockdown at San Marino public schools was lifted at about 2:30 p.m., officials stated.