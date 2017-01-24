Teen who sparked San Marino lockdown found with gun at mall, police say

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities said a missing teen who sparked a lockdown at San Marino public schools was found with a gun at a popular shopping center in Arcadia on Tuesday.
Police said 15-year-old Aldric Partovi was reported missing by his parents at about 10:30 a.m. Officials stated they believe the teen ran away and may have taken two firearms from his father's home.
San Marino Unified School District officials decided to place schools on lockdown as a precaution.
Police announced the teen was found around 2 p.m. at Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia.
The juvenile, who was found to be in possession of a firearm, was detained, according to authorities.
The lockdown at San Marino public schools was lifted at about 2:30 p.m., officials stated.