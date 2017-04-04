NEWS

Teenager bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle

Sgt. Jason Fulghum of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the girl suffered puncture bite wounds to her right leg and scrapes on her left leg. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

DESTIN, Fla. --
Authorities say a teenager from Kentucky was bitten by shark in the waters off Florida's Panhandle.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports the 17-year-old girl was bitten Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the girl from Louisville, Kentucky, was visiting Destin with her high school softball team.

Sgt. Jason Fulghum of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the girl suffered puncture bite wounds to her right leg and scrapes on her left leg. He said it wasn't clear what kind of shark bit her.

A tourist told the newspaper he saw blood running from the teen's thigh as two friends helped her out of the water.

The Florida Museum of Natural History, which documents shark attacks worldwide, says it's the fourth documented attack off Okaloosa County beaches since 1882. None were fatal
