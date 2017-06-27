NEWS

Teen's body found in burned down converted garage in Hyde Park; 1 in custody

The body of a 17-year-old was found inside a detached converted garage in Hyde Park after firefighters extinguished flames that engulfed the structure Tuesday morning. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person of interest was taken into custody after the body of a teenager was found inside a burned down converted garage in Hyde Park on Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of S. Crenshaw Boulevard.

Around 30 firefighters responded to the scene. After the blaze was knocked down, they discovered a 17-year-old male dead inside.

A 22-year-old male, believed to be the 17-year-old's brother, was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Division confirmed to Eyewitness News that one person of interest was in custody in connection to the blaze. Officials described the person in custody as female but did not release any further information.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, four people were living in the detached garage.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by LAFD's arson officials.
