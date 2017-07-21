NEWS

5 teens who recorded, mocked drowning man will not be charged in his death

EMBED </>More Videos

Teens mocking man drowning in retention pond (KTRK)

COCOA, Fla. --
Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week.

Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video.

The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today. The teens can be heard laughing at Dunn, telling him he's going die and they weren't going to help him.

Police identified and interviewed the five teens involved. Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe calls their actions "utterly inhumane and cruel," but says criminal charges won't be filed because state law doesn't require people give or call for help when someone's in distress.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdrowningteenagersu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Amber Alert out of Paramount canceled; teen, car found
No charges for teens who police say recorded man's drowning
Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Trump's lawyer says pardons 'not on the table' in Russia probe
Trump to name financier as communications director
More News
Top Stories
Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Amber Alert out of Paramount canceled; teen, car found
Armed man killed in Santa Ana officer-involved shooting
O.J. Simpson granted parole for 2007 armed robbery
California parents trying to control kids can lose custody
Coffee with Viagra-like ingredient being recalled
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
2 killed, 120 hurt in strong quake near Turkey, Greek islands
Show More
Indiana family fights to bring newborn from Mexico hospital
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes payments
SoCal-based Tesloop offers city-to-city transportation in Teslas
National park passes in high demand before price hike
Detwiler Fire near Yosemite destroys 99 structures
More News
Top Video
Armed man killed in Santa Ana officer-involved shooting
Amber Alert out of Paramount canceled; teen, car found
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
O.J. Simpson granted parole for 2007 armed robbery
More Video