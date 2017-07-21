NEWS

5 teens who recorded, mocked drowning man will not be charged in his death

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of Florida teens who taunted a drowning man while filming his death from afar will not be criminally charged, according to police. (WLS)

COCOA, Fla. --
Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week.

Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video.

The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today. The teens can be heard laughing at Dunn, telling him he's going die and they weren't going to help him.

Police identified and interviewed the five teens involved. Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe calls their actions "utterly inhumane and cruel," but says criminal charges won't be filed because state law doesn't require people give or call for help when someone's in distress.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdrowningteenagersu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Santa Ana officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
Amber Alert issued for teen with autism after car stolen in Paramount
Trump to name financier as communications director
US to bar Americans from traveling to North Korea
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for teen with autism after car stolen in Paramount
Santa Ana officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead
O.J. Simpson granted parole for 2007 armed robbery
Coffee with Viagra-like ingredient being recalled
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
2 killed, 120 hurt in strong quake near Turkey, Greek islands
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes payments
SoCal-based Tesloop offers city-to-city transportation in Teslas
Show More
National park passes in high demand before price hike
Detwiler Fire near Yosemite destroys 99 structures
Man who sexually assaulted at least 2 girls sought in Los Angeles
Comic-Con kicks off in San Diego
Coast Guard demonstrates readiness at ports
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for teen with autism after car stolen in Paramount
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
O.J. Simpson granted parole for 2007 armed robbery
Man who sexually assaulted at least 2 girls sought in Los Angeles
More Video