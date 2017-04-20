NEWS

Tennessee teacher arrested in NorCal after allegedly kidnapping student; girl found safe

Elizabeth Thompson, 15, and Tad Cummins, 50 are seen in file photos. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigations )

Missing Tennessee teenager Elizabeth Thomas has been found safe, and her former teacher Tad Cummins has been arrested in Northern California, authorities announced Thursday morning.

In a tweet published shortly after 10 a.m., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the development in the high-profile case.

Siskiyou County sheriff's officials earlier Thursday had confirmed to ABC News that Cummins' vehicle had been discovered. The county is located along the Oregon border in the Shasta Cascade region.

The suspect, a 50-year-old husband and grandfather, is accused of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

The disappearance Elizabeth, 15, initially prompted law-enforcement officials to issue an Amber Alert.

Tennessee authorities are expected to provide more information about the arrest at a news conference in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. ABC News contributed to this report.

