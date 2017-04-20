In a tweet published shortly after 10 a.m., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the development in the high-profile case.
Siskiyou County sheriff's officials earlier Thursday had confirmed to ABC News that Cummins' vehicle had been discovered. The county is located along the Oregon border in the Shasta Cascade region.
The suspect, a 50-year-old husband and grandfather, is accused of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.
The disappearance Elizabeth, 15, initially prompted law-enforcement officials to issue an Amber Alert.
Tennessee authorities are expected to provide more information about the arrest at a news conference in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.
