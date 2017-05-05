A white former Texas police officer has turned himself in to authorities to face a murder charge in the shooting of a black teenager who was inside a car leaving a party.An arrest warrant was issued Friday for former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, accusing him of murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.Oliver turned himself in Friday night to the Parker County Jail in Weatherford, about 95 miles west of Dallas.Bond has been set at $300,000.Oliver fired a rifle at a car full of teenagers leaving a party April 29, killing Edwards.