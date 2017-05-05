NEWS

Texas officer turns himself in to face murder charge in shooting death of teen

This undated family photo provided by Edwards family attorney Lee Merritt shows Jordan Edwards, left, posing for a photo with his father, Odell Edwards. ((Courtesy of Lee Merritt/Edwards family via AP))

A white former Texas police officer has turned himself in to authorities to face a murder charge in the shooting of a black teenager who was inside a car leaving a party.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, accusing him of murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Oliver turned himself in Friday night to the Parker County Jail in Weatherford, about 95 miles west of Dallas.
Bond has been set at $300,000.

Oliver fired a rifle at a car full of teenagers leaving a party April 29, killing Edwards.
