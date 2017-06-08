NEWS

Texting woman seriously injured in fall through sidewalk access door in Plainfield, New Jersey

Watch surveillance video that shows a woman fall into a sidewalk access door that was open. (WABC)

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey --
A woman was injured in New Jersey Thursday afternoon when she fell six feet through a sidewalk access door while distracted by her cellphone.

The incident happened just after noon in front of Acme Windows on Somerset Street in Plainfield. Authorities say the 67-year-old woman appeared to be texting when she fell through the open door.

The Plainfield Fire Division extricated the woman from the hole and rushed her to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The access doors were open due to the repair of gas lines in the area.

The victim is listed in serious condition.
