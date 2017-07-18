NEWS

Burglar pretended to pray while stealing money from poor box at Bell Gardens church

EMBED </>More Videos

Bell Gardens police released two pictures of a man suspected of stealing money from St. Gertrude's Church. (Bell Gardens Police Department)

By and ABC7.com staff
BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) --
Police claim a man stole money from a box containing donations for the poor inside of St. Gertrude's Church.

The Bell Gardens Police Department said the suspect entered the building on 7025 Garfield Avenue through the exit doors on June 15. Officials claim the man forced open the locked "poor box" in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel and stole an unknown amount of cash.

Police also said the man faked praying when people passed by to hide the burglary.

Bell Gardens PD describes the suspect as a 5-foot-8-inch Hispanic man, weighing 160 pounds. His head was also shaved.

Anyone with information can call Detective Don Leuschen at 562-843-4031.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrimetheftchurchcatholic churchBell GardensLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Rand Paul: Lack of votes for Republican health bill an opportunity for 'clean repeal'
Woman killed, man wounded in Inglewood shooting
Democrats preferred in 2018, but without anti-Trump motivation
Bannon, Trump 'seduced' by Ryan, McConnell: Author
Wildfire forces evacuation of 2,000 from California town
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed, man wounded in Inglewood shooting
Tanker crash shuts down NB 5 Fwy in downtown LA
Massive wildfire rages through Central Valley
Father of 4 deported in Cleveland
Mylar balloon triggers power-line explosion in Long Beach
Firefighters battling 72-acre brush fire in Perris
Chase suspect slams into power pole in South LA
Santa Ana In-N-Out plan stirring controversy
Show More
'The Bachelorette's' Dean Unglert says hello to 'Paradise'
Dangers of honey oil explained in new PSA videos
'Ocean's Eleven Bandit' swipes $10K in goods from Canoga Park store
Stan Lee has hand, footprints immortalized in cement
Man killed, 2 women injured in Signal Hill strip club shooting
More News
Top Video
Woman killed, man wounded in Inglewood shooting
Hundreds attend funeral of 5-year-old South Pasadena boy
Massive wildfire rages through Central Valley
'Ocean's Eleven Bandit' swipes $10K in goods from Canoga Park store
More Video