Thief steals money from "Poor Box" at Bell Gardens church

Bell Gardens police released two pictures of a man suspected of stealing money from St. Gertrude's Church. (Bell Gardens Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) --
Police claim a man stole money from a box containing donations for the poor inside of St. Gertrude's Church.

The Bell Gardens Police Department said the suspect entered the building on 7025 Garfield Avenue through the exit doors on June 15. Officials claim the man forced open the locked "Poor Box" in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel and stole an unknown amount of cash.

Police also said the man faked praying when people passed by to hide the burglary.

Bell Gardens PD describes the suspect as a 5-foot-8-inch Hispanic man, weighing 160 pounds. His head was also shaved.

Anyone with information can call Detective Don Leuschen at 562-843-4031.
