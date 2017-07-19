Thieves steal $400K in goods from West Hollywood jewelry store

A search is underway for two thieves who targeted a West Hollywood jewelry store and made off with $400,000 worth of merchandise.The heist took place on June 23 around 5 a.m. at Gina Amir Atelier at 509 North Robertson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.One of the suspects smashed the glass front door using a spark plug, detectives said. The man then kicked open a door separating the jewelry display area from the back offices.Once inside the office area, the suspect removed jewelry from an unsecured safe. He then ran from the building to an awaiting vehicle, driven by an accomplice.The getaway car was described as a newer model, silver or dark colored four-door sedan.The first suspect was described as a black or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall, between 25 and 35 years old, weighing around 210 pounds. A description of the getaway car driver was not available.If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to contact Detective Luevano with the LASD's West Hollywood station at (310) 358-4055. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.