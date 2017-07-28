NEWS

Thieves steal all 4 wheels from Irvine woman's car

A white four-door Mercedes sits on a jack and wooden blocks after all four of its tires were stolen by thieves at an Irvine apartment complex. (KABC)

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
An Irvine woman received quite the shock when she went to her parking garage and saw all four of her car's tires and wheels gone.

The woman took photos of her white four-door Mercedes, which had been propped up on a jack and wooden blocks. She said apartments along Jamboree Road near Kelvin Avenue have had similar incidents.

At least four or five residents in her apartment complex also had their wheels stolen, according to her. She said she filed a report with the Irvine Police Department.
