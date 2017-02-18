Thousands of activists gathered at Pershing Square in protest of the recent raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.Protestors said that they will continue their marches until President Donald Trump puts a stop to his agenda.For many like Lucy Gomez, the matter is personal."I was an immigrant. I'm not a criminal," Gomez said. "I'm educated. I actually have a bachelor's degree. I pay my taxes and I can prove them."The protestors marched through downtown Los Angeles to reach City Hall."He stated how Mexicans are criminals and rapists," said Dolores Villa, another protester at the march. "I came to the states when I was 6, pursuing the American dream. My mother is a hard-working maid to this day."Along the way, protesters were greeted by a small group of Donald Trump supporters."People need to come legally into this country," said Arthur Schaper with Beach Cities Republicans. "Donald Trump ran on a platform of secure borders and showing Americans are first and making sure that we have jobs back in this country. He's already following through on that."Despite several heated arguments, police managed to keep both sides apart.At City Hall, the protestors held a rally to send a message to politicians."I'm hoping that Mayor Garcetti (will) stop being such a coward and flip-flopping on saying we're a sanctuary city," said Lydia Ponce, an organizer for the event. "We should be a sanctuary country."