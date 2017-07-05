NEWS

Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks seized all over SoCal

San Bernardino police tweeted out a photo of 500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated in the city during an operation. (twitter/sanbernardinopd)

Hundreds of thousands of illegal fireworks were confiscated all over Southern California on and around the Fourth of July weekend.

In San Bernardino County, more than 33,000 illegal fireworks were confiscated over the weeks because of operations conducted by multi-agency task forces led by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The agencies issued 146 citations and $182,500 in fines for those possessing illegal fireworks. The department said because it is going to be a dangerous wildfire season, a stronger crackdown on fireworks was needed.

Once illegal fireworks are seized, they are picked up by the state fire marshal and safely destroyed.

The department tweeted out photos of the thousands of pounds of fireworks that were confiscated.


In Orange County, Buena Park police confiscated more than 2,000 pounds of fireworks with a street value of "several thousand dollars."

The seizure happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 8700 block of Fillmore Circle. Authorities received a fireworks complaint and it led to the discovery of the cache of explosives.

Authorities across Southern California want to remind residents to call their local police department or law enforcement office if they suspect anyone is using illegal fireworks.

Authorities in Buena Park seized more than 2,000 pounds of fireworks from a home on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

