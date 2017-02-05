NEWS

Thousands to march against Dakota Access Pipeline at Pershing Square

An American flag quilt in the back of a veteran's car at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in N.D., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (David Goldman)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of protesters on Sunday are expected to rally against the Dakota Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeline, as well as the travel ban.

Southern California demonstrators will gather at Pershing Square. The goal is to meet at 5th and Olive streets and march to the Federal Building at about 11:30 a.m.

The demonstration is over the Trump administration's executive order fast-tracking the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline.

North Dakota regulators were weighing evidence presented at a hearing to determine whether the developer violated state rules regarding reported Native American artifacts found near the construction site.

In Los Angeles, the fight for awareness is strong, and activists said thousands signed up for Sunday's demonstration.

There have been months of protests by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and their supporters. Still, about 500 people were camped out in North Dakota, arguing that the project would contaminate drinking water and damage sacred burial sites.

A few days ago, those protesters were told to relocate part of their campsite because of flooding concerns in that area.

The proposed $3.8 billion pipeline, once finished, would span four states.
Related Topics:
newsprotestrallyu.s. & worldoilenvironmentPresident Donald TrumpDowntown LALos Angeles
