NEWS

Tilikum, orca that killed trainer at SeaWorld Orlando, has died

Killer whale Tilikum, right, watches as SeaWorld Orlando trainers take a break during a training session at the theme park's Shamu Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Tilikum, an orca that killed a trainer at SeaWorld Orlando in 2010, has died.

Sea World says in a statement posted online that Tilikum died Friday. A cause of death had not yet been determined, though the orca was being treated for a persistent bacterial infection. He was estimated to be 36 years old.

Tilikum was profiled in the documentary "Blackfish," which helped sway popular opinion against keeping killer whales in captivity at SeaWorld parks.

As SeaWorld's most prolific male orca, he sired 14 calves in the 23 years he was at SeaWorld Orlando.

Criticism over keeping orcas captive grew after Tilikum grabbed trainer Dawn Brancheau following a "Dine with Shamu" show and pulled her into the pool, killing her.

Tilikum was also involved in the deaths of two other people in the 1990s.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Prosecutors in Robert Durst trial say witnesses may be in danger
Trump to Be Briefed on Russian Hacking Intelligence Report
Winter Weather to Sweep Across the Country With Rain and Snow
Both directions of 15 Freeway shut near Baker due to standoff
More News
Top Stories
Both directions of 15 Freeway shut near Baker due to standoff
Man convicted in 1984 Santa Ana murder pushing for new trial
Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back
Rain concerns loom over Anaheim off-road motorcross event
Viola Davis receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
New research upends traditional thinking on kids' peanut allergies
Show More
Suspected Palmdale Grinch arrested in Christmas Eve burglary
Police searching for man in killing of Oxnard woman
2 bodies pulled from helicopter wreckage off coast of San Pedro
Ontario mom hopes to see kids who were abducted 9 years ago
Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds remembered in private service
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos