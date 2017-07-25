A 2-year-old boy was fatally backed over by an SUV driven by a family member Tuesday morning in Fontana, police said.The collision was reported at 10:20 a.m. in the 16500 block of El Revino Drive.Officers arrived and found CPR was being performed on the toddler. Authorities assisted with life-saving measures but the child succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Fontana police said.Investigators said the boy had apparently followed a family member out of a home as relatives inside were making breakfast. When they went to move the SUV, they didn't realize the child had wandered behind the vehicle.Neighbors said the boy had celebrated his second birthday just last weekend, adding that the driver of the vehicle was appeared to be the toddler's grandmother. She was taken away by ambulance following the incident.Witnesses described a frantic scene in the moments following the tragedy."I saw the baby in the street and one of the neighbors was doing chest compressions," said Chiquita Smith, who lives nearby. "But I didn't see any movement. I knew -- once the emergency vehicles got here -- there was no sense of urgency, so I knew at that point."The family members were screaming and rolling around. It was just really tragic," Smith added. "I feel if you have children, it kind of hits close to home."A San Bernardino County Fire Department chaplain was helping the family through their grief.An investigation into the crash was ongoing.