Toddler found wandering in Van Nuys; LAPD trying to locate parents

A toddler was found wandering in Van Nuys on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A little girl was found wandering the streets of Van Nuys on Tuesday, and authorities were attempting to locate her parents.

Police said the toddler, believed to be 2 to 3 years old, was found near Kester Avenue and Sherman Way.

The girl was wearing a red and plaid dress and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials were attempting to locate the child's parents. If you have any information that could help detectives, you were urged to call the Van Nuys Police Station at (818) 374-9500.
