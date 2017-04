A 2-year-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles on Monday, fire officials said.The vehicle struck the young pedestrian shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of E. 49th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The gender of the child was not yet known. No further information was immediately released.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.