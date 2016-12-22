A 2-year-old boy wearing only a soiled diaper was found in the rain at a Victorville park, surrounded by a pack of dogs, police said.Victorville police were dispatched to Brentwood Park around 10 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report about a toddler seen surrounded by dogs.A sergeant, who was first to arrive on the scene, found the boy, clad only in a diaper, surrounded by approximately seven dogs. Authorities said the dogs appeared to be very protective of the toddler.After the sergeant took the boy out of the rain, he and others located the boy's home, which was around the corner from the park.When officials arrived at the home, they found the front door wide open, and the dogs that were at the park were in the residence.Authorities said the toddler's mother, 26-year-old Cassandra Violet Bustamante, and two young siblings were inside the house. Bustamante was sleeping and did not know her son had left the house.Children and Family Services was contacted. The agency released all three children to the custody of their father. Bustamante was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for child cruelty.Animal Control was also contacted to respond to the home. While officials were inside the home, one of the dogs became aggressive and tried to bite the sergeant. The dog was shot but was reported in stable condition.If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.