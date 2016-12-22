NEWS

Toddler wearing only soiled diaper found alone in Victorville park; mom arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 2-year-old boy wearing only a soiled diaper was found in the rain at a Victorville park, surrounded by a pack of dogs, police said.

Victorville police were dispatched to Brentwood Park around 10 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report about a toddler seen surrounded by dogs.

A sergeant, who was first to arrive on the scene, found the boy, clad only in a diaper, surrounded by approximately seven dogs. Authorities said the dogs appeared to be very protective of the toddler.

After the sergeant took the boy out of the rain, he and others located the boy's home, which was around the corner from the park.

When officials arrived at the home, they found the front door wide open, and the dogs that were at the park were in the residence.

Authorities said the toddler's mother, 26-year-old Cassandra Violet Bustamante, and two young siblings were inside the house. Bustamante was sleeping and did not know her son had left the house.

Children and Family Services was contacted. The agency released all three children to the custody of their father. Bustamante was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for child cruelty.

Animal Control was also contacted to respond to the home. While officials were inside the home, one of the dogs became aggressive and tried to bite the sergeant. The dog was shot but was reported in stable condition.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.
Related Topics:
newschild abusearrestchildrenchildren's healthtoddlerparkrainVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man accused of setting fires to steal from OC fire houses
Holiday Travelers Gripe as Delays Pile Up at Los Angeles International Airport
Trump: I've Asked Boeing to Price a Lockheed F-35 Competitor
Mistrial declared in ex-Sheriff Lee Baca's corruption case
Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck
More News
Top Stories
Mistrial declared in ex-Sheriff Lee Baca's corruption case
Man accused of setting fires to steal from OC fire houses
Bait package with GPS left on Arcadia porch to catch suspected thieves
After holidays, here's how to recycle your Christmas tree
DA: Suspect used hammer to kill San Pedro reality contestant
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
More than 100 flights delayed or canceled at LAX
Show More
Chyna, former wrestler, died of combined effect of alcohol, drugs
More chilly, wet weather expected in SoCal Friday
Man shot by deputies in Coalinga ID'd as Inland Empire double-murder suspect
Suspect who shot man, woman in front of own child may be in LA
Owner sought for puppy injured in Pasadena hit-and-run
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos