Tractor-trailer, LA County fire engine collide on SB 5 Fwy in Gorman; 3 suffer minor injuries

A Los Angeles County Fire Department engine and a semitrailer collided Tuesday evening on the southbound 5 Freeway in Gorman, leaving three people with minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash, which happened about 7:20 p.m. near Quail Lake Road, occurred as the fire engine was leaving the scene of an earlier crash, the fire department said.

All lanes were briefly closed as a result of the incident, according to the California Highway Patrol. The northbound side of the interstate was subsequently reopened, while two southbound lanes remained shut down.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
