NEWS

Transient arrested for allegedly setting brush fires along 91 Freeway in OC

An air tanker drops retardant on a brush fire along the 91 Freeway in Orange County on Monday, July 3, 2017. (OCFA)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 22-year-old transient was arrested Monday night for allegedly setting fires along the 91 Freeway in Orange County, officials said.

The suspect, Victor Luis Flores, 22, was spotted setting brush fires along the south side of the 91 Freeway, west of a blaze that burned through four acres of brush, officials said.

The Gypsum Fire burned south of the 91 and west of Gypsum Canyon Road, requiring more than 70 firefighters, a helicopter and two air tankers to stop its forward progress.

While crews were fighting the Gypsum Fire, authorities received calls about a man seen lighting brush fires west of the blaze. CHP officers came across Flores, questioned him and ultimately placed him under arrest.



Flores was booked for three counts of arson and was being held on $70,000 bail as well as a $20,000 narcotics warrant. Investigators plan to ask for an increase of bail to $250,000

While Flores was seen lighting fires in the area, officials say the cause of the Gypsum Fire itself has not yet been determined, but it is believed to have been intentionally set.

They are looking for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firearsonarson investigationOrange CountyAnaheim Hills
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea claims to have tested first intercontinental ballistic missile
SoCal police cracking down on illegal fireworks
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
Juror: Defendant's claims in Gavin Smith murder trial seemed credible
Standoff with armed man in Little Tokyo building ends peacefully
More News
Top Stories
SoCal police cracking down on illegal fireworks
Search suspended for distressed swimmer off Rancho Palos Verdes
2 ejected, 1 trapped after crash on SB 405 Fwy in North Hills
Juror: Defendant's claims in Gavin Smith murder trial seemed credible
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
South Pasadena dad charged w/ killing son pleads not guilty
Keep safety in mind when celebrating July Fourth
Show More
Video: Naked man slaps Houston cop, gets tased
SoCal kids sworn in as citizens in time for July 4
Standoff with armed man in Little Tokyo building ends peacefully
Newborn latest victim of Rio de Janeiro's surging violence
Cal Poly student crowned Miss California
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos