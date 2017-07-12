NEWS

Trespasser reported at Demi Lovato's Hollywood home

Officials found no evidence of a burglary. Lovato was not home at the time of the incident.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department investigated a report Wednesday of a trespasser at Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home.

Area officers responded to a burglary call Tuesday night in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive. Officials arrived and found no evidence of a burglary, but spoke with someone employed at the residence.

Lovato was not home at the time of the incident.

TMZ.com reported that "a man wearing all-black clothing and a baseball cap scaled the security gate just before midnight" at the residence.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Central News Service contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsburglarytrespassingcelebrity homescelebrityHollywood HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police video shows aftermath of fatal 25-car highway pileup
DA: Evidence found in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Trump FBI pick testifies no one asked him for 'loyalty oath'
Ryan: It's 'important' to get to bottom of Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer
More News
Top Stories
SoCal congressman files impeachment articles against Trump
Elderly woman punched in face in Long Beach robbery
Man breaks into apartment, throws vacuum, knives at cops
DA: Evidence found in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Man shot to death in Victorville; investigation underway
LA school board raises salaries to $125K
Michelle Obama to honor Eunice Kennedy Shriver at ESPYS
Show More
Cincinnati's baby hippo reunites with parents
Family earning up to $138K qualifies for affordable housing in SF
Woman falsely reported LA carjacking, triggering Amber Alert, police say
LA County raises dog-per-household limit from 3 to 4
Chase suspect caught after crash on 105 Fwy in Hawthorne
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos