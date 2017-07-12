LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Police Department investigated a report Wednesday of a trespasser at Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home.
Area officers responded to a burglary call Tuesday night in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive. Officials arrived and found no evidence of a burglary, but spoke with someone employed at the residence.
Lovato was not home at the time of the incident.
TMZ.com reported that "a man wearing all-black clothing and a baseball cap scaled the security gate just before midnight" at the residence.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.
Central News Service contributed to this story.